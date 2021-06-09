‘Lights of Love’ to feature special Father’s Day Weekend event at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Lights of Love Memorial,” an ongoing event in June at Downtown Summerlin, will feature a special event for Father’s Day Weekend.

The public is invited to gather, light candles and float luminaries at the water feature in the Dining Arroyo on Friday, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is by Adam’s Place, in partnership with the Hughes Corporation.

“We will be remembering our fathers and father-figures who are no longer with us, but are still near and dear to our hearts,” said Kelly Thomas Boyers, Executive Director of Adam’s Place.

“Our nonprofit is dedicated to offering support to our community members, especially children coping with the loss of their loved ones, including their parents. We launched the ‘Lights of Love Memorial’ this year with this mission in mind and to have a special remembrance ceremony for Father’s Day seems very fitting.”

The luminaries are currently shining in honor of our Armed Forces, and to celebrate our essential workers and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID-19. From now through the end of June, we invite those in our community to purchase and personalize your own luminary for your own special person.

Purchase luminary globes online and pick them up on Friday evenings in June from 8-8:30 p.m., write your loved one’s name on it and release it in the water at your convenience.