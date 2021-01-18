‘Lights of Love’ opens at Ethel M cactus garden ahead of Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Lights of Love will be on display again at Ethel M cactus garden a few weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The three-acre botanical cactus garden is filled with half a million twinkling and romantic lights.

The display opens Saturday, Jan. 30 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 14 with the display open from 5 p.m. – 10.00 p.m. each day. To ensure social distancing is practiced, this year Lights of Love will be open by reservation only which can be made at this link now in return for a $5 fee that will be donated back to the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas. The $5 fee will be charged per group of up to six people.

Lights of Love display at Ethel M. cactus garden. (Photo credit: Ethel M. Chocolates)

Following the light display, visitors can take part in a socially-distanced chocolate tasting experience with one of two available Valentine’s Day packages. One of the packages is a chocolate and wine experience for those 21 and older. Those packages start at $65 and reservations are required.

There are also some upcoming virtual chocolate tasting experience. You can find more information at this link.