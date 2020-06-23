Lights FC, flickering in turmoil

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Lights FC are planning on playing soccer this summer, but the owner of the Las Vegas franchise may have to make a different sort of pitch.

It may be darkest before dawn for many in the organization. The Lights want to find out what happens after a franchise flickers in turmoil. With his Hall of Fame playing pedigree and bigger than the league persona, Eric Wynalda was a head coach sent down from minor league soccer heaven, but not following pandemic protocol became problematic.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.