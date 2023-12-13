LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two visitors to Las Vegas Strip resorts together netted more than $450,000 on “dozen day,” 12/12, or Dec. 12, representatives from Caesars Entertainment said.

John Chisena, visiting Las Vegas from Atlanta, won $100,000 at Horseshoe Las Vegas while playing video poker. | Photo: Caesars Entertainment

The back-to-back winnings started at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when John Chisena, visiting Las Vegas from Atlanta, won $100,000 at Horseshoe Las Vegas while playing video poker.

Kevin McCarthy won a $350,369 jackpot at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino | Photo: Caesars Entertainment

Just six hours later, at 8:30 p.m., Kevin McCarthy (presumably not THAT Kevin McCarthy) took in an even larger jackpot. While playing Mississippi Stud poker for the very first time, McCarthy hit a “Mega Progressive jackpot,” taking in a $350,369 prize at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Both players were Caesars Rewards members and they join previous winners that made headlines in 2023, including most recently, a California resident who netted more than $1 million on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at the Cromwell in November, a Las Vegas valley local who took in more than $200k at Sunset Station Casino in Henderson, and another visitor who landed more than $100k playing video slots at Santa Fe Station.