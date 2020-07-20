Lightning sparks tree fire in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lightning early Monday morning caused a tree to spark fire near Desert Inn and McLeod.

The fire spread from the tree to the roof of a nearby duplex-style apartment, terrifying the people inside.

“It just went kaboom. I grabbed the dog and Jim and then someone was pounding on the door and we could smell the smoke in the house. They said the house is on fire. We grabbed the dog and clothes and came outside and the palm tree was burning and the sirens were going and we were pounding on doors,” witness Jane Anderson told 8 News Now.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Firefighters were able to get the fire out before it caused too much damage.

On Sunday, a Henderson resident sent 8 News Now video of a palm tree on fire in the Calico Ridge neighborhood. According to the viewer, the fire was caused by lightning.

Henderson Fire said they could not confirm the cause, but said lightning was possible.