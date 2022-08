Lightning spotted near US 95 and Durango on Monday night. (KLAS)

Rainfall was captured in a Centennial Hills neighborhood near US 95 and Durango on Monday evening. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the Spring Mountains in effect until 11:45 p.m.

The NWS reminds the public to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads, most flood deaths occur in cars.