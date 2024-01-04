LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city is making progress on its ambitious “Vision Zero” project to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes — progress that you might notice in your own neighborhood.

At Rancho High School, traffic control prevents U-turns on a street where they had become a problem. In other parts of the city, raised lane markers reflect red to warn drivers against potential wrong-way driving. And lighting upgrades are underway as part of multimillion-dollar project all over the valley. The city has spent $10 million over the past three years already.

“At a time of year when it gets dark at 4:30, 5 p.m., lights are really critical to keep everyone safe on our roads,” Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said Wednesday as the council heard an update from the Public Works Department.

More than 1,000 streetlight fixtures have been upgraded to LED lights. The next phase of the project will begin in Summerlin beginning sometime after April. The $1.5 million project is expected to last about nine months.

The city is also replacing some first-generation LED lights that have worn out since they were installed years ago.

Diaz said her constituents are always asking when the city will fix problems with lights. It’s a battle, city officials acknowledge.

“We do have a wire theft problem that is hard to keep up with,” Public Works Director Joey Paskey said. The city is replacing copper with aluminum wire, and there’s a backlog of lights that need to be fixed.

Vision Zero was introduced in the summer of 2022, an effort to anticipate drivers’ mistakes and reduce the chance of deadly crashes — and the severity when crashes do happen. Many other cities had already adopted strategies before Las Vegas, and statistics at the time showed the city needed to rethink how it was approaching the problem.

Within city limits alone, there was an average of one fatal crash per week from 2015 to 2019. The valley’s first traffic fatality of 2024 occurred Wednesday in Henderson.

“Due to a combination of distracted driving, high speeds, impairment, roadway and intersection design, and failure to obey traffic control devices, Las Vegas has seen a steady rise of vehicular crashes resulting in an average of one fatality and nearly three serious injury crashes per week,” Paskey said as Vision Zero was announced. At the time, she was serving as City of Las Vegas Deputy Director and Transportation Manager.

Now, she’s doing the work to put the program into place — and finding federal funds to help pay for it.

“The goal of the Vision Zero Action Plan is to ELIMINATE fatalities and serious injuries for all modes of transportation by the year 2050,” according to Paskey’s presentation on Wednesday. So far, Las Vegas has secured more than $10.5 million in safety-specific grant funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The city has also reduced the speed limit in three corridors and performed seven “school walk” audits. As a result of those audits, 86 improvements have already been made.