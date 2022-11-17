LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Light the World Giving Machine is back at Downtown Summerlin for the holiday season. It provides an easy way to make a holiday donation.

It’s like a vending machine in reverse. It allows you to purchase items in need for local charities like HELP of Southern Nevada, Three Square, Catholic Charities, and more.

Golden Knight Keegan Kolesar made the first contribution. Donations can range from $3 to $250 and you can do it with the swipe of a credit/debit card, or Apple and Google Pay.

In 2021, the giving site in Downtown Summerlin raised more than $700,000 from 41,000 donors.