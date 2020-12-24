Light snow expected at Mt. Charleston over Christmas weekend, officials ask public to refrain from play activities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Clark County officials, minimal snowfall is expected at Mount Charleston over the upcoming holidays.

While snow showers may occur in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, there won’t be enough to safely support sledding, snowshoeing, or other typical snow play activities, so officials are asking the public to refrain from these activities until there is more snow.

“With not enough snow present to protect them, vegetation and small trees in the area can be damaged if you play on them right now with sleds and snowshoes,” said Don Harris, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Law Enforcement Captain.

MOUNT CHARLESTON RECREATION AREA

“Also, campfires are not allowed within one mile of homes in Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Cold Creek, Mountain Springs, Trout Canyon, Lovell Canyon, and Coal Springs,” said Harris.

“Signs are posted in these areas to remind everyone of this restriction,” added Harris.

For more information on weather conditions and safety, please visit the Mt. Charleston website before heading to the mountains.

The Mt. Charleston Winter Alliance is also reminding people to be patient if they decide to head up to the mountains despite the restricted activities.

Visitors are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protection measures::

Maintain physical distance of at least six feet from others.

Wear a facial covering if proper distancing is not possible.

Follow current state and local group size restrictions.

If you feel sick stay home.

Additionally, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway facilities and parking area at 2525 Kyle Canyon Road are closed to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.

LEE CANYON SKI RESORT

Lee Canyon Ski Resort, which has been making its own snow, is open.

Information about this ski area is available at: https://www.leecanyonlv.com/.

Ski Resort visitors are reminded to have their pass or online reservation receipts available to show law enforcement officers who are monitoring traffic.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, parking reservations are required, and details can be found here.

The popularity of Lee and Kyle Canyons during the winter season can bring thousands of cars to the area, especially on weekends. Anticipate higher traffic volumes during weekends and holidays.

Weekdays, early morning, and non-holiday times may provide fewer crowds and better access. Go early, be patient, and abide by traffic laws. You may have to wait to go up the mountain if traffic is too congested or conditions are unsafe.

Law enforcement officials ask you to observe and comply with highway reader boards and flashing signs on Lee Canyon Road and Kyle Canyon Road when indicating four-wheel drive and snow tires or tire chains are required in order to proceed up the mountain.

Dial *NHP (*647) in case of a roadway emergency or 911 to report a serious accident.

Since cell phone service is limited, public phones are located along Lee Canyon Road near Lee Meadows and the Old Mill Picnic Area. Local and 911 calls from these phones are free.

Additional Winter Recreation Tips:

Wear appropriate outdoor clothing including layering light and warm clothing, gloves, hats, scarves and waterproof boots.

Do not sled in areas with less than 12 inches of snow and avoid traffic and dangerous objects like trees and rocks. Sledding may be dangerous in icy conditions. Use sturdy sleds for snow play, not makeshift items like cardboard boxes.

Do not trespass on private property or closed areas.

Pets must be kept on leash and please clean up after them.

Please help keep the area beautiful for everyone to enjoy. Take trash home or put it in provided trashcans or dumpsters.

The Mount Charleston Winter Alliance promotes public safety during the winter months when Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon see large spikes in visitation.