LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Light rain showers are moving from south to north across the Las Vegas valley causing damp roads Thursday morning.

There is a chance the showers will last through the morning hours and impact the morning commute in some parts of the valley. There have also been reports of lightning in the northwest valley.

It is windy and temperatures are cooler. The high temperature will be in the upper 60s making it one of the coolest days this week and around 15 degrees below normal.

