LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ‘Light of the World’ giving machine in Downtown Summerlin is a vending machine that helps provide basic necessities to local charities.

We often go to vending machines to get something quick to snack on, but there is one in the valley that allows you to give back.

Choose a machine, make a selection, and swipe your card and you have the opportunity to make a difference in the valley.

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds made the first donation to kick off the return of the ‘Light of the World’ giving machine.

This is to ensure that during the holiday giving season, no one goes without basic necessities.

The giving machine gives you a chance to buy a variety of basic necessities for local charities with a swipe of your credit or debit card.

Nonprofits like Communities in Schools of Nevada, Eye Care 4 Kids, Three square, and others.

Joyce Haldeman, organizer of the giving machines said, “We’re so excited about having the giving machine back open again. It’s such a great opportunity for families or people to come down together as groups of friends.”

In 2019, the machines raised more than $800,000.

“It’s not just about helping children see the board, it’s helping them see their future. We really want to support these children to be successful in life and clear vision is one of those ways,” Stephanie Kirby, Eye Care 4 Kids said.

The machine will remain in Downtown Summerlin from Nov. 3 to Jan. 3 of 2022.