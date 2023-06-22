LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As summer begins many people are heading to the pool to cool off. However many public pools in Las Vegas and across the country are feeling the impact of lifeguard shortages.

Those impacts are leading to restricted hours and pools adjusting for visitors’ safety. The American Lifeguard Association said about half of the nation’s 309,000 public pools will be forced to close their doors or reduce hours.

Rachel Harmon is the Aquatic Leader for the City of Las Vegas. She said the lifeguard shortage is having a great impact on the Las Vegas valley.

“We did have to reduce our hours unfortunately this summer. All six pools are not operating seven days a week. They have limited hours on some days and closed on other days,” she said.

One of her lifeguards is also feeling the impact. Brevin Earl has been a lifeguard for more than three years.

“I was the only one in the shack and I’m hanging out there by myself waiting to go up. Full time is stressed out because they don’t have enough people. We’re always getting calls,” he explained about staffing shortages.

To combat the problem the Pavilion Center Pool in Summerlin is now hiring people as young as 15 years old to lifeguard with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Like many pools, they are providing lifeguard training for free and even paying recruits to learn the skills needed to do the job.

If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard they are having a free class on Monday, June 26. You can find out more information here.