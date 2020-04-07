Lifeguard Arena in Henderson slated to open Oct. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lifeguard Arena, the Henderson community ice rink that will become the practice arena for the Golden Knights American Hockey League Team, is expected to open October 1, 2020.

The Henderson City Council approved a funding agreement Tuesday between the city and Henderson’s Redevelopment Agency for as much as $2.5 million to fund a portion of the arena which is currently under construction. The $3.2 million ice hockey arena will be located in the Water Street District.

Plans for the arena were also modified to include increased space for locker rooms, a treatment room, a weight room, laundry room, equipment storage and facilities to accommodate the team’s officers and training.

The arena will also be used for recreational hockey tournaments, collegiate-level hockey tournaments and club play. A plaza outside the arena will have a large screen to allow games or practices to be viewed in a courtyard area.

Although the team hasn’t been named yet, it will include Henderson in its name. The team will consist of 23 players, two full-time coaches, three team support members and a general manager.

To operate the arena, including the retail outlets, there will be 21 full-time employees, 36 part-time employees and 11 seasonal employees.