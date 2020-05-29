Life Time fitness reopening Las Vegas valley health clubs June 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Both Life Time fitness clubs in the Las Vegas valley will reopen on the morning of Wednesday, June 5.

The clubs have been closed since mid-March under a directive that was issued by Governor Steve Sisolak. However Phase 2 which is now in effect allows for the reopening of gyms.

According to a news release from Life Time, the clubs will open at 5 a.m. with new safety protocols in place:

Enhanced cleaning regularly throughout the club, and overnight deep cleaning, using an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant and virucide that is known to be effective against emerging viral pathogens and human coronavirus, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cleaning stations with disinfectants (in both wipes and spray bottles) throughout the club for members to use before and after exercising on equipment.

Social distancing measures throughout the club including markings or directions at the front desk, fitness floor, class studios, locker rooms, children’s areas, pool areas and more.

Dedicated equipment for class participants that is cleaned between classes, to promote single use.

In-club and online seminars, programs and education focused on exercise and nutrition.

“As a company founded on member point of view, we want our members to have confidence and peace of mind that Life Time is committed to creating an environment that helps reduce risks associated with COVID-19,” says Life Time Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Zwiefel. “Reopening Life Time with enhanced health and safety protocols, we believe, is in the best interest of our members’ physical and mental health, and will empower them to take control of their health through exercise, proper nutrition and lifestyle changes to boost their immune systems.”

Life Time is located in the Green Valley and the Summerlin areas.