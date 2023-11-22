LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in southeast Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, the collision occurred at 7:51 a.m. near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in southeast Las Vegas, where a vehicle struck a person.

The person who was hit was taken to an area hospital with injuries police described as “life-threatening.” Police say the vehicle’s driver stayed on the scene, and investigators do not suspect impairment played a factor in the collision.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area, as closures will be in effect following the crash.