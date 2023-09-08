LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries from a crash in northwest Las Vegas Friday.

The collision occurred at Sky Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue Friday morning around 6:23 a.m., according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials.

Two vehicles, one identified by police officials as a motorcycle, collided, leaving the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries. That motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, and a condition was not listed.

No information was immediately available on the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Police ask commuters to avoid the area as the investigation into the crash continues.