LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement, Joy Farrow, a retired Deputy Sheriff, said enough was enough.

“I was consistently seeing women put themselves in terrible situations; being attacked and handling the same calls over and over again.”

She and another expert wrote the book, “Street Smart Safety,” a book giving women all the tools to be persuasion-proof, listen to safety intuition, and not be “so darned nice.”

“Unfortunately that’s a big downfall today because women have been so conditioned to be polite,” Farrow explained. “We want to be helpful but sometimes it backfires on us.”

She said do not open your car window to talk to somebody.

“That’s where a lot of dangerous situations have happened to women. They’ve been attacked, abducted, and murdered, just from opening the window and being kind.”

Always travel with a small flashlight, mace, and a tactical pen. At one end it has a steel pin, as well as a regular writing pen. In case you need to use it as a weapon, you can use it quickly. It can also break a window in your home, or in your car. Farrow also doesn’t leave home without an anti-slash backpack.

“I have many of these and never travel without them. They are slash resistant and you can use that to defend yourself in case you have to deflect from a knife attack.”

Above all, she said, know you have a voice.

“If you don’t want to go somewhere, or you don’t want to buy something, or you don’t want to do something, just say no and walk away and be done with it.”