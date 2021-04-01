Life returning to downtown, First Friday returns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nothing says “Open for Business” like a 55-foot praying mantis that breathes fire. The Container Park sculpture will come back to life Thursday night after a year-long hibernation due the pandemic.

It’s just another sign of life returning to Las Vegas’ downtown area.

The popular First Friday festival will also return on April 2 in the Arts District. Since the pandemic started, the monthly party has been held online. Tomorrow’s event is already booked up.

Some downtown business owners say they’re seeing pre-pandemic levels of foot traffic at local restaurants and shops.

“It is so great. The fact that the city was able to support us even through the pandemic, they’re still coming here and staying true us. You know, it’s really awesome to see,” said Amina Todd, general manager, Makers and Finders Main Street.

Some credit vaccinations and pent-up energy for the business boost.

The city of Las Vegas is also helping by putting up banners in key districts near downtown like Restaurant Row on Carson avenue.

as for this mantis… it will be lit tonight at 7 p-m.

for now it will breathe fire thursdays through saturdays, starting at dusk.

in downtown las vegas… bianca holman, 8 news now.///