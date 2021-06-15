Life jackets save lives: Lake Mead visitors advised to take care on Father’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Park Service (NPS) reminds Lake Mead visitors of the importance of wearing a life jacket.

“Father’s Day is one of the most dangerous days of the year at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, with five fathers drowning over the last six years,” according to a news release. “In all of these incidents, none of the victims were wearing a life jacket.”

NPS is urging people “to be heroes this Father’s Day by keeping themselves, their friends, and their family safe at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. You can do this by ensuring that everyone wears a life jacket in the water, by leaving the pool toys and floats home, and by not mixing swimming with alcohol.”