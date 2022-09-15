LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three days of music madness across seven stages will begin Friday in downtown Las Vegas when Life is Beautiful starts.

The downtown area will be transformed for the weekend festival of music that will feature performances by Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, and the recently added T-Pain.

The performances start Friday with Alison Wonderland, T-Pain, and Cage the Elephant. There will also be some local bands featured such as Secos, a Las Vegas indie alternative rock band. They will perform on the Rising Stars Stage at Container Park.

You can get more information on the lineup and tickets at this link.

Here’s a look at the road closures. They are color-coded by the dates they will be closed.