LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Single-day tickets for the Life is Beautiful festival will go on sale Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. PST.

Single-day general admission passes start at $150 or $50 down on layaway. The single-day tickets will give fans an evening of “must-see” music on four stages, immersive art and installations, and “iconic” Las Vegas entertainment.

Tickets can be found on the Life is Beautiful website.

The festival will be held on Sept. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas. The festival will encompass 18 city blocks, from 7th to 11th Street and from Mesquite to Carson Avenue.

The festival’s site says that the festival will take place rain or shine. Festival hours will be from 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Life is Beautiful is an experience for all ages. Everyone over two years of age is required to have a festival wristband.

Source: Life is Beautiful Festival

Single-Day Ticket Pricing Details:

• GENERAL ADMISSION – $150 + taxes and fees

• GA+ – $250 + taxes and fees

• VIP – $380 + taxes and fees

• VIP+ – $765 + taxes and fees

• ALL-IN – $1,555 + taxes and fees

• LAYAWAY PLANS: Layaway options will be available for daily passes starting at $50 for GA, $63 for GA+, and $80 for VIP. Single Day VIP+ and All-In tickets are not available under layaway plans.