LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life Is Beautiful is inviting community members to participate in a street cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas next weekend.

The festival is partnering with Caridad Gardens and the City of Las Vegas’ “Keep Las Vegas Beautiful” initiative to put together a cleanup crew for the event on Saturday, Aug. 20.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., volunteers will help clean up streets, which includes handling trash, sweeping streets and sidewalks, and picking up and separating trash and recyclables.

Downtown cleanup areas will include:

6th and Fremont to 11th and Fremont

6th and Ogden to 11th and Ogden

6th and Carson to 11th and Carson

All cleaning and protective equipment and water will be provided to volunteers. Volunteers are encouraged to wear proper protective clothing and sunscreen.

You can sign up to volunteer through this link.