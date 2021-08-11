Life is Beautiful requires attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life is Beautiful concert which is taking place in downtown Las Vegas in mid-September is requiring that anyone who attends the concert be fully vaccinated or have a negative test. You must show proof either way.

The sold-out three-day music, art, and food festival starts on Sept. 17. and runs through Sept. 19. Attendees will need to have their final vaccine dose 14 days prior to their entry into the festival. Otherwise, attendees must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Our most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend. While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music, we are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/DulUSSPOWk — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) August 11, 2021

The festival organization released this statement on their updated policy:

The health and safety of our guests remains our number one priority, and we are committed to creating a safe festival environment for festival attendees, staff, and artists. While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music September 17-19, we have implemented extra health and safety measures to ensure festival attendees can safely and comfortably enjoy themselves throughout the weekend. Upon entry, all Life is Beautiful attendees will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each day of the festival. 3-day ticket holders may be tested Thursday, September 16th or Friday, September 17th for their negative result to be honored on all three festival days. To be considered fully vaccinated, guests must receive their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer no later than Friday, August 13 or Johnson & Johnson’s single dose by Friday, Sept. 3. Additionally, in accordance with current state and local mandates, masks will be required in all indoor festival spaces. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the festival grounds. – Life is Beautiful

The festival is also instituting other safety protocols such as touchless wristbands, cashless transactions, and sanitizing stations.

While masks are recommended at the festival, they are not required in outdoor spaces, only indoor areas per state guidelines at that time.

Life is Beautiful has posted the safety guidelines at this link.