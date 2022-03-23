LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The offer to buy three-day passes on layaway to Life is Beautiful is wrapping up in a matter of days.

The music festival is headed back to Las Vegas on September 16 – 18 this year.

For a value of less than $4 a day, ticket holders will gain access to all three days of Las Vegas’ multi-genre festival.

Friday, March 25 is the last day to buy festival tickets on layaway for just $75 down, giving ticket holders the opportunity to enjoy the lowest monthly payments.

Life is Beautiful held its first event in Las Vegas in 2013 and attracts approximately 170,000 attendees a year.

Arctic Monkeys, LORDE, and Jack Harlow are just a handful of the musical performances that will take place at this year’s festival.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE.