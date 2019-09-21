Life is Beautiful, iHeart Music festivals provide musical entertainment and traffic nightmare for Las Vegas drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aliens may be all the rage in Lincoln County this weekend, but Las Vegas is also supplying endless entertainment through Sunday.

From “Life is Beautiful” to The iHeart Radio Music Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do downtown and on the Strip. These events also fall on the same few days as various Storm Area 51 events in both Hiko and Rachel, Nevada.

“I’m so excited,” Life is Beautiful attendee Trenity told 8 News Now. “Let’s go! We gotta go right now!”

“I’m ready to go have a good time,” fellow attendee Barrett echoed when speaking about his plans.

However, the excitement will stop on the road, as hundreds of thousands of visitors bring some serious traffic tie-ups with their arrival.

“It’s been ridiculous,” Las Vegas local Maxwell stated. “They do not organize it correctly; it sucks.”

As some take in the wonder of our entertainment capital, others are dealing with endless road closures and congestion.

“I’m from here, and I felt the need to buy a hotel room,” Maxwell explained. “It’s just so I don’t have to deal with the traffic here.”

People across the valley should expect major roadblocks both downtown and near the Strip through early Monday morning.

Las Vegas Boulevard will also see closures at the U.S. 95 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

“It’s stressful,” Maxwell said of the changes. “This makes it like tenfold more stressful.”

Therefore, anyone planning to take part should get ready to wait a while and always focus on celebrating safely.

“Best weekend in Vegas,” Maxwell said. “It doesn’t matter what the festival is — this is the best weekend in Vegas.”

