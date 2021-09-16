‘Life is Beautiful’ festival to provide economic boost to downtown Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Life is Beautiful concert festival is expected to bring more than 170,000 people to Downtown Las Vegas Friday through Sunday. But first, concertgoers must prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test.

People lined up Thursday to get their rapid tests at Carson and Las Vegas Blvd. ahead of the big event. The rapid testing tent was scheduled to remain open until 9 p.m. Thursday and will be open all weekend.

All three days of the music and arts festival are sound out. This year, attendees can leave the festival area to and shop and eat and then and reenter up to three times per day. That’s a boon for restaurants near the festival grounds.

“I think it’s really going to boost the economy down here,” said Natalie Young, chef, and owner of EAT. “I think it’s great for people that wouldn’t normally come down and experience downtown Las Vegas.

Liam Dwyer, the owner and operator of the restaurant 7th and Carson echoed that excitement.

“This year they can exit, come to 7th and Carson, sit on the patio, decompress, have some food and beverage, and then go right back in again,” said Dwyer. “We’ve staffed up. Our back patio opened last week, our sidewalk cafe opened this week, so we’re ready for a surge in business.”

Dwyer said this surge of people benefits all kinds of businesses in Fremont East.

“I think it’s great for the downtown community in general,” said Dwyer. “The hotels do well, gaming does well, entertainment does well.”

“Since the pandemic, this is the largest event in downtown Las Vegas,” said Young. “It’s nice to see it back you know.”

Attendees wanting to explore the downtown area will need to get scanned out by security before exiting, otherwise, they will not be allowed to go back in.