Life is Beautiful Festival sold to Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone plans to keep the festival in Las Vegas while expanding 'to new territories'

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular annual downtown Las Vegas music festival, Life is Beautiful, has been sold. According to a news statement put out by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), Rolling Stone (a subsidiary of PMC) has acquired a majority interest in Life is Beautiful.

PMC controls several entertainment brands including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and others.

“Live events are an integral part of Rolling Stone’s future and Life is Beautiful is an incredible platform to realize this vision. Coupled with our significant digital scale and deep journalism, there are infinite possibilities to grow Life is Beautiful in unique and impactful ways,” said Rolling Stone CEO, Gus Wenner.

Life is Beautiful has been a staple of downtown Las Vegas since 2013 when the late Tony Hsieh, former CEO of Zappos, worked to bring the festival to Las Vegas.

“I am grateful to have worked with Tony on this partnership and am proud to have Rolling Stone help carry forward his mission,” said Wenner.

“Tony understood that his ability to change people’s lives was magnified exponentially by his ability to bring smart, motivated, people-focused entrepreneurs together,” said Richard Hsieh, Tony’s father. “The Life Is Beautiful festival is one of the greatest manifestations of Tony’s desire to bring people together.” “We are thrilled to realize the potential of Life is Beautiful in partnership with Rolling Stone,” said David Oehm, CEO of Life is Beautiful. “As a landmark institution and touchstone of the music industry for over 50 years, the Rolling Stone team will help to deepen our connection to fans of music everywhere, while also championing the cultural initiatives that make Life is Beautiful so much more than a music festival.”

Since then the festival has attracted major acts such as Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, The Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Green day, Foo Fighters, and dozens more.

Rolling Stone Tweeted out a statement Friday afternoon which read in part, “While the fest will continue to take place each year in Vegas, Rolling Stone plans to bring it to new territories and expand the festival’s digital footprint”

Details of the sale are not available yet, but this story will be updated as more information is confirmed.