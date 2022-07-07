LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life Is Beautiful festival is looking for volunteers to join its “INSIDE Beautiful” program.

Volunteers will work in the three-day festival from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 and will receive access to the festival for each day.

Volunteers are required to commit to two six-hour shifts of volunteering for a total of 12 hours.

A $20 non-refundable application fee is required at the time of submission, and a fully refundable ticket fee will be returned upon shift completion.

To submit an application, visit this link.

This year’s festival lineup will feature performances from artists including Arctic Monkeys, Jack Harlow, and Cage The Elephant.