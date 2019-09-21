Life is Beautiful Festival road closures to impact Downtown traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas announced Friday the downtown road closures during the Life is Beautiful Festival which runs thru Sunday. It also noted parking lot closures as well as bus route and community shuttle information.

FESTIVAL LOAD-IN:

During this time, festival use of parking lots and street closures will limit the amount of parking in the area. Listed below are the dates when streets and lots will be closed. Please note that the street closures also include street parking closures.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Sept. 10 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Mesquite Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street

Sept. 11 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

6th Street from Stewart Avenue to Mesquite Avenue

7th Street from Stewart Avenue to Mesquite Avenue

Sept. 13 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

8th Street from Carson Avenue to Fremont Street

10th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue

Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

9th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue

Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Ogden Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to 7th Street

6th Street from Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue

Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

7th Street from Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue

Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Ogden Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street

Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Ogden Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street

Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Carson Avenue from 7th Street to 11th Street

7th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue

8th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue

9th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue

10th Street from Carson Avenue to Fremont Street

Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Fremont Street from 6th Street to 11th Street

Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Carson Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street

7th Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue

6th Street from Bridger Avenue to Ogden Avenue

Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street (pedestrian access only; no thru traffic)

*All road closures are subject to change.

PARKING LOT CLOSURES:

The Zappos Parking Lot

Sept. 11 to 27

The Llama Lot

Sept. 12 to 26

John E. Carson Parking Lot

Sept. 13 to 24

Backstage Bar & Billiards Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 24

The Downtowner Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 25

El Cortez Cabana Suites Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 25

El Cortez Paid Parking Lot

Sept. 17 to 23

Place on 7th Parking Lot

Sept. 17 to 24

Post Office Parking Lot

Sept. 20 to 23

BUS ROUTES:

Bus routes for the area will have detours during the week leading up to the festival and the days of the festival itself. Please be sure to check the RTC website for more information. Please note the following routes will change:

● Route 113

● Route 207

● Route 215

● Deuce

● BHX

● HDX

● SDX

COMMUNITY SHUTTLE:

The Life is Beautiful Community Shuttle will run continuously from Wednesday, Sept. 18, to Monday, Sept. 23.

STOPS

Stops will be identified with signage in an area community members can wait.

8th Street & Mesquite Avenue

9th Street & Stewart Avenue

11th Street & Carson Avenue

8th Street & Bridger Avenue

6th Street in front of El Cortez Hotel & Casino

Las Vegas Boulevard & Mesquite Avenue

HOURS

Please note that the shuttle does not run between the hours of 2 and 7 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (next day)

Saturday, Sept. 21: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (next day)

Sunday, Sept. 22: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (next day)

Monday, Sept. 23: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m