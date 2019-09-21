Life is Beautiful Festival road closures to impact Downtown traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas announced Friday the downtown road closures during the Life is Beautiful Festival which runs thru Sunday. It also noted parking lot closures as well as bus route and community shuttle information.
FESTIVAL LOAD-IN:
During this time, festival use of parking lots and street closures will limit the amount of parking in the area. Listed below are the dates when streets and lots will be closed. Please note that the street closures also include street parking closures.
ROAD CLOSURES:
Sept. 10 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Mesquite Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street
Sept. 11 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
6th Street from Stewart Avenue to Mesquite Avenue
7th Street from Stewart Avenue to Mesquite Avenue
Sept. 13 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
8th Street from Carson Avenue to Fremont Street
10th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue
Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
9th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue
Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Ogden Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to 7th Street
6th Street from Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue
Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
7th Street from Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue
Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Ogden Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street
Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Ogden Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street
Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Carson Avenue from 7th Street to 11th Street
7th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue
8th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue
9th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue
10th Street from Carson Avenue to Fremont Street
Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Fremont Street from 6th Street to 11th Street
Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Carson Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street
7th Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue
6th Street from Bridger Avenue to Ogden Avenue
Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street (pedestrian access only; no thru traffic)
*All road closures are subject to change.
PARKING LOT CLOSURES:
The Zappos Parking Lot
Sept. 11 to 27
The Llama Lot
Sept. 12 to 26
John E. Carson Parking Lot
Sept. 13 to 24
Backstage Bar & Billiards Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 24
The Downtowner Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 25
El Cortez Cabana Suites Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 25
El Cortez Paid Parking Lot
Sept. 17 to 23
Place on 7th Parking Lot
Sept. 17 to 24
Post Office Parking Lot
Sept. 20 to 23
BUS ROUTES:
Bus routes for the area will have detours during the week leading up to the festival and the days of the festival itself. Please be sure to check the RTC website for more information. Please note the following routes will change:
● Route 113
● Route 207
● Route 215
● Deuce
● BHX
● HDX
● SDX
COMMUNITY SHUTTLE:
The Life is Beautiful Community Shuttle will run continuously from Wednesday, Sept. 18, to Monday, Sept. 23.
STOPS
Stops will be identified with signage in an area community members can wait.
8th
Street & Mesquite Avenue
9th Street & Stewart Avenue
11th Street & Carson Avenue
8th Street & Bridger Avenue
6th Street in front of El Cortez Hotel & Casino
Las Vegas Boulevard & Mesquite Avenue
HOURS
Please note that the shuttle does not run between the hours of 2 and 7 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (next day)
Saturday, Sept. 21: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (next day)
Sunday, Sept. 22: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (next day)
Monday, Sept. 23: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m