LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to the three-day festival known as Life is Beautiful is less than two weeks away.

Road closures have already begun in downtown Las Vegas in preparation for the big event which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.

On Wednesday, portions of 8th Street will be closed, and by the end of the week portions of 10th Street will also be closed down.

Road closure map for Life is Beautiful Festival (Credit: Life is Beautiful)

Larger road closures along Fremont Street and Carson Avenue are expected in the days to come.

Arctic Monkeys, LORDE, and Jack Harlow are just a handful of the musical performances that will take place at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

There will also be food offerings, artistic works, standup sets, and speeches from authors and experts during the festival.

The popular festival first took place in downtown Las Vegas in 2013.