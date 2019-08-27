Life is Beautiful Festival announces new addition to 2019 lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival just announced a new addition to its much-anticipated 2019 lineup: South Korean group Monsta X.

The band is the first K-pop group to play at Life is Beautiful, now in its seventh year. Monsta X has had a ‘monster’ 2019, exploding in popularity, appearing on high-profile television programs and wrapping its sold-out North America tour on Aug. 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Life is Beautiful has also sold out the past two years, with musical highlights including the likes of The Weeknd, Lorde, The Gorillaz and Florence & the Machine, among others.

This year’s festival will bring over 18 blocks of Downtown Las Vegas to life with dynamic artists, world-class food offerings and original works from international artists.

Ticket offerings range from $315 for general admission to $2,750 for all-in.

The full lineup and additional details can be found on the festival website.