LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early bird tickets for the three-day downtown Life is Beautiful 2022 music festival sold out in less than 45 minutes after going on sale Thursday.

Early bird tickets went on sale Thursday morning and started at $345 plus taxes and fees. Fans were given the option to layaway tickets for $75 for general admission and split the cost into monthly installments.

Organizers say that fans still looking to go to the multi-day event planned for Sept. 16-18 will have an opportunity to buy tickets during the general sale. Dates and details of the general sale have not been released.

Life is Beautiful held its first event in Las Vegas in 2013 and attracts approximately 170,000 attendees a year.

Past performers include Green Day, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper, Foo Fighters, and Imagine Dragons.

More information about the festival’s lineup and general sale tickets will be released in the coming weeks.