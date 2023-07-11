LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life is Beautiful Festival is searching for creative talent in Las Vegas to contribute to its 2023 Local Art Program.

The annual Life is Beautiful festival, partnered with Meow Wolf, announced the search for local artists who are willing to participate in the 2023 Local Art Program that will be featured at the festival’s 10th anniversary from September 22 to 24.

Selected artists will have the incredible opportunity to contribute to a series of immersive and visually captivating movable murals that will be showcased throughout the festival grounds.

The project is open to all local Las Vegas artists who are passionate about collaborative art and interested in showcasing their work at the festival.

For more information, submission guidelines, and updates, visit the Life is Beautiful website or contact the Paints With Care team at paintswithcare@gmail.com.

Artists must submit their portfolios or examples of previous work for consideration to the Local Art Program call sheet by July 25, 2023.

The 2023 festival will be headlined by The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza, among others.

The festival will be held on Sept. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas. The festival will encompass 18 city blocks, from 7th to 11th streets and from Mesquite to Carson Avenue.

Tickets can still be purchased on the Festival’s website.