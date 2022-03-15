Correction: We initially reported Muse and Chance the Rapper were part of this year’s lineup. They actually have performed at previous festivals and will not be performing at this year’s festival.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arctic Monkeys, LORDE, and Jack Harlow are just a handful of the musical performances that will take place at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”

The festival will be from Sept. 16 – 18 in downtown Las Vegas and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. (PT). General admission for the three-day event is $380 plus taxes and fees but attendees can put $75 down to hold a ticket.

There will also be food offerings, artistic works, standup sets, and speeches from authors and experts during the festival.

The popular festival first took place in downtown Las Vegas in 2013. Early bird tickets to the festival this year sold out in less than 45 minutes.