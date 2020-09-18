Life is Beautiful announces Las Vegas 2021 dates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a year rocked by “unprecedented uncertainty,” Life is Beautiful announced Friday it will return to downtown Las Vegas next year for it’s three-day music and art festival.

In the festival’s Twitter feed, organizers posted “Life is Back 09.17.21” and encouraged followers to mark their calendars.

You read that right. Mark your calendars for a glorious return to live music. September 17-19 2021. RSVP today for #LifeisBeautiful2021 👉 https://t.co/a3GCJz1yGu pic.twitter.com/YwxTc95xFo — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) September 18, 2020

Friday’s posting gives attendees a year’s notice and is significant because the 2020 festival was supposed to start today. It was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When we reunite in 2021, we’ll stand too close to the speaker stacks, sing at the top of our lungs, and discover new, favorite artists on our way to another stage. Life is Beautiful website

Reservations for the 2021 festival are being taken on the Life is Beautiful website.