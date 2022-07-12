LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Butterboy, Jo Firestone, and Saturday Night Live featured player Sarah Sherman are just a few of the big names joining the lineup at this year’s Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

The festival gets underway on September 16 -18 in downtown Las Vegas.

A few of the comedians set to take to the stage at Life is Beautiful Las Vegas in 2022 (Credit: Life is Beautiful)

The music, art, culinary, and comedy festival announced its music lineup earlier this year.

The Kicker as the comedy portion of the festival is named, will offer festival-goers a variety of laugh-packed performances throughout the big weekend this fall.

The Kicker stage will be located at The Venue, which resides on the festival footprint.

Life is Beautiful announces comedy act lineup for Las Vegas shows (Credit: Life is Beautiful)

Each evening, the space will transform into a throwback paradise with ’90s, emo, and hip-hop-themed dance parties.

Tickets for the three-day festival are still available by clicking here.