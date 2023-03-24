Life is Beautiful Festival (Image provided by Life is Beautiful)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you ready? The Life is Beautiful 2023 lineup is set to be announced Tuesday morning.

The highly anticipated lineup for the loved music festival will be announced Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m., the festival announced Friday. Last year’s lineup included the Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Cage the Elephant, Beach House, and T-Pain.

The lineup announcement comes less than a week after early bird tickets sold out in just 45 minutes on Thursday.

Three-day tickets will go on sale Thursday, March, 30 at 10 a.m. To RSVP for tickets, click this link.