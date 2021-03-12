Life coach offers tips for battling addiction during ‘Problem Gambling Awareness Month’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — March is “Problem Gambling Awareness Month,” and we know it’s an issue that not only impacts the gambler but the entire family.

Certified life coach Adam Jablin tackled his own addiction, and he wants to help others with theirs. He says a stigma attached with addiction of all kinds is weakness, or lack of willpower.

He says once you understand it is an addiction, an obsession of the mind, that this person is “sick” not “bad,” then it changes the dynamic of the relationship and you can help that individual.

He says the key is to get the entire family involved.

“It’s extremely important. I even work with Dr. Rob Kelly, number one doctor in addiction, he won’t take on clients unless the family gets involved,” said Jablin. “The reason is, you need everyone speaking the same language, at the same time.”

It is important to have the family all together to be able to speak to the addict on how their addiction is affecting all of you.

He says to look into treatment centers that encourage a 12-step gamblers anonymous movement, and an interventionist that you can trust.

Jablin helps people through this challenge as well, you can reach him at adamjablin.com.