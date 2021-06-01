Life coach helps women 50+ navigate reinventing themselves for ‘mid-life anti-crisis’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 On Your Side: Women over 50 are entering some of their most productive years, even post-pandemic, according to Life Coach Holly Caplan who calls it the “mid-life anti-crisis.”

According to Caplan, there’s a lot of women have been in the workforce and corporate America for 25 plus years, and now they’re ready to do their own thing, and they’re feeling more empowered to do so.

The pandemic offered women the chance to reinvent themselves and realign themselves with what’s right for them. Caplan gives one example of what one of her clients did.

“One of my clients is a chef, she had planned to open her first restaurant last February, and everything shut down,” said Holly Caplan, a confidence coach for women who want to reinvent themselves.

“As we all know, and she said – ‘what am I going to do now,’ and she looked at what she loved to do, which is cooking and being a chef, and she decided to do a home food delivery service, so now she’s doing that and also private dinners for special occasions. She took advantage of the situation instead of sitting in silence and being afraid. She turned it into her full-time hustle.”

Caplan says it’s important to find a great support system, as many women are going through the exact same thing, and brainstorm. Write down all the things you’ve ever wanted to do, regardless of how silly they may seem. Then eliminate from there, and look at what you can do with a career that is sustainable.

Anyone who needs coaching can reach out to Holly on her website.