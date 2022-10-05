LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute a case against two Nye County Sheriff’s Department (NCSO) supervisors, officials said on Wednesday.

Allegations against Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles have been dropped and they have been authorized to return to work, according to a statement on the NCSO Facebook page. Descriptions of the allegations were described to the public only as violations of three Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) — with no hint about the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

When pressed on Tuesday for a simple description of the circumstances, the sheriff’s department said only that no further information would be released that day.

The allegations included conspiracy and violations of two statutes related to computer activity, leaving a lot of room for public speculation about what actually happened:

NRS 199.480: Conspiracy

NRS 205.4765: Unlawful acts regarding computers (a property crime)

NRS 205.477: Unlawful acts relating to interference with the use of computers, systems, and networks

Today’s statement does not elaborate on the allegations but defends the original release.

“Although we have taken some criticism in the media for our release our office is one of transparency regarding our officers’ conduct,” the post said.

The post continued, “In this case, two supervisors were accused of crimes and an investigator determined there was probable cause to submit the case for prosecution. The standard of probable cause is the lowest level of proof required in the criminal justice system. As a precaution when probable cause is determined to exist officers are placed on administrative leave, as is customary in all agencies across the nation.”

It added, “A press release was published in the interest of transparency regarding the alleged conduct of our officers.”

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has not issued a comment regarding the circumstances surrounding the case.