Library with resources for people with special needs reopens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic put the brakes on in-person services at many places around the Las Vegas valley, including the Vegas PBS Special Needs Resource Library.

The library reopened this week with more than 14,000 educational resources for people with special needs including autism, blindness and deafness.

It’s open to parents, caregivers, and teachers of special needs students and offers instructional material.

There is no cost to families and anyone across the state of Nevada can use the library. Amid the pandemic, only curbside pick up was allowed but now people will be able to go in — by appointment — and browse through the available resources.

Adaptive resources can be expensive, sometimes costing two to three times as much as a non-adaptive item.

“It’s a hugh service for our community for those who might not otherwise be able to afford it,” said Dr. Niki Bates, who is with educational media services.

To make an appointment, you can call (702) 799-1010 and go to option 7 or email specialneeds@vegasPBS.org.

Face masks and temperature checks are required for entry.

The library is funded by grants. Curbside pickup and mail delivery is still be offered.