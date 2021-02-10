Library launches 2021 limited edition bookmarks featuring Golden Knights players

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fluery will be the first Vegas Golden Knights team member featured on a new round of collectible bookmarks at your local libraries.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will begin releasing the 2021 bookmarks on Feb. 10. at all 25 library district branches in the Las Vegas valley.

The bookmark features the Vegas Golden Knights colors and the player’s team photo. A different player will be spotlighted each month during the season and fans will get some little known facts about the players’ favorite books, movies and music. Fans can also check out “Chance’s Chat,” a special blog on the Library District website where Chance does a Q&A with the players.

Vegas Golden Knights free collectible bookmarks will also be available at The Arsenal Pro Shop inside City National Arena and at the City National Arena front desk.

Besides collecting all of the VGK Library District bookmarks, fans can also show their hockey pride by signing up for the Vegas Golden Knights “Vegas Born” Library Card.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Vegas Golden Knights for delivering the Library District’s free access to technology, education and entertainment directly to their fans,” said Kelvin Watson, the new executive director of the Library District. “A library card is your ticket to pursuing your career goals, getting to know your community, and enjoying free programs, classes, and live events that will enlighten, surprise, and inspire you.”

All that is needed to sign up for a library card at your nearest branch is a photo I.D. and proof of address (a current driver’s license will work). You can also sign up for an instant access eCard at LVCCLD.org.

Current cardholders who wish to swap their existing library card for a Vegas Golden Knights card may also do so at their nearest Library District branch.