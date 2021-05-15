Library District launches free summer educational program with kickoff event Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking to keep the kids busy this summer? The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will launch its free Summer Challenge educational program with a kickoff event on Saturday at the East Las Vegas Library.

Summer Challenge is the Library District’s annual reading and learning program, which helps local youth stay active over the summer by sharpening their academic skills.

It starts Saturday, May 15, with a kickoff event that will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Don't miss @LVCCLD's 2021 #SummerChallenge Kickoff on Saturday, May 15 in partnership with @ClarkCountySch! Kids & teens can register for this FREE learning challenge & enjoy STEAM activities, crafts, & win prizes from @GoldenKnights, @lvlightsfc, & more! https://t.co/Pf5nO2PF0w pic.twitter.com/NimcKVvKvd — Las Vegas-Clark County Library District (@LVCCLD) May 15, 2021

The event will feature the following:

Exciting prize giveaways from the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Lights

DJ Naavi spinning tunes from the stage

Balloon artists, freebies and crafts

A Kona Ice Truck

Informational booths featuring dozens of free community programs and services

STEAM activities and live, hands-on demonstrations of the Built From Scratch Tech Lab, Podcasting Studio, and Teen Sphere Zone

Plus lots more fun things to explore!

“We at the Clark County School District wish all of our students a safe and enjoyable summer break,” said Dr. Jesus F. Jara, superintendent of the Clark County School District (CCSD). “A break from school, however, can lead to a summer slide if students don’t stay engaged in reading and learning. This is why we are excited about the Summer Challenge, a wonderful partnership between CCSD and the public libraries in Southern Nevada, including the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. Students should have some fun this summer and read something they enjoy for 30 minutes each day.”

For more information on the program, click HERE.