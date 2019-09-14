Library District hosts “Kickoff to Kindergarten”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents and their young ones are getting a hand in starting the school year off right. The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District hosted the “Kickoff to Kindergarten” at East Las Vegas Library.

The event was a space-themed school readiness skills fair for kids ages 3-5. Parents and students learned about the Nevada Pre-K standards through activities.

Some highlights included: students getting free school supplies, live entertainment by Mariachi Los Bravos and others, crafts for older kids and a special play area on the plaza.