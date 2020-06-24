Library district announces reopening of branches with some changes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a three-month closure, library branches are reopening for summer reading activities, but doing it with social distancing.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District said library customers can again browse book stacks, use study rooms, and enjoy limited seating, and children and families are invited to join in the annual Summer Challenge program, where kids and teens can earn points for prizes.

“We are grateful to our customers, who have waited patiently as we carefully considered how and when to safely reopen, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Fred James, acting executive director of the Library District. “

The district will be following health mandates from the CDC and the Southern Nevada Health District to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Other library services, including computers, WI-FI, art gallery exhibitions, Safe Place services for youth in crisis, adult literacy and education courses including Career Online High School, WorkKeys Workforce Readiness certificate and HiSet High School Equivalency exam are also open for the public.

“With children out of school and many adults needing access to computers to apply for services and look for jobs, the need for our services is greater than ever,” said Mr. James. “At the same time, we are concerned about everyone’s health and safety, so all Library District buildings have undergone a deep cleaning and an antimicrobial treatment of all surfaces including desks, keyboards and toys.”

Hand sanitizing stations, Plexiglas sneeze guards have been installed and library staff will wear facemasks, and other PPE, as required. Returned library materials will undergo a four-day quarantine before returning to the shelves, and browsed items will receive specific handling.