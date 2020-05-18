Libraries offering curbside service, virtual programming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve been waiting to check-out books or other materials from local libraries, you can now do that curbside with an appointment.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District partially opened to the public over the weekend. You can reserve books, movies, music or other materials. The district announced it’s offering two ways to get items since the COVID-19 close down.

Curbside pick-up is offered at 16 of the library district’s 25 locations. You can find a location in this link.

To reserve items, library cardholders can either visit LVCCLD.org, or, beginning at 10 a.m., they can call their nearest branch. A librarian will be available on the line to help them to select the books, DVDs, and/or CDs they would like to check out. Their items will be placed on hold, and they will be given a designated date and time to come by the library to pick them up.

Library materials can only be returned through the Library District’s outside book returns. The district is suspending all late fees until buildings can fully reopen.

“While the COVID-19 outbreak required us to temporarily close our doors, we continued serving the public through our engaging website at LVCCLD.org, which library customers can enjoy 24/7,” said Dr. Ron Heezen, executive director of the Library District. “Curbside service could also be helpful for any adults who may have lost their jobs and are looking for books on résumé writing and job skills. We want Southern Nevadans to know that we are here for you. Our mission is to serve our diverse communities across the valley, especially during difficult times such as these.”

The library’s free entertainment and educational classes and programs are now available on the Library District’s new YouTube channel. Just go to YouTube.com/TheLibraryDistrict and you will find Storytimes from librarians and celebrities such as Michelle Obama, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, Dolly Parton, Courtney B. Vance, and more. And coming soon will be video STEAM classes, DIY projects and maker experiences, and topics for adults such as business development, health & wellness, food sustainability, financial literacy, social services, early childhood education, literacy, and unemployment assistance and job skills.

There is also a growing Espanol playlist, which includes a talk with Jesus Lopez, announcer from the Vegas Golden Knights; and a performance from the Young Artists Orchestra featuring “One Night in Havanna.”