LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Liberty High School’s show choir, the Patriot Stars, wants to take future performances to the next level. The group is in need of stage platforms.

The flexible staging allows for better visibility of the students because sometimes there are as many as 100 on the stage performing.

Liberty High School show choir. (KLAS)

According to the school, a generous donation last year allowed the school to buy the supports and a platform but it still needs two more decks for a complete three-level stage that covers the entire stage. Five choir groups at the school would use the stage platforms.

The show choir gives its next performance on April 18 at the CCSD choir festival.

If you would like to help the students get their stage platforms, you can visit this link.