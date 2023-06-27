LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A museum exhibit featuring items from the life of Liberace is on display in Las Vegas.

According to the Nevada State Museum website, the exhibition “features rarely-seen costumes, religious items and other personal effects, historic photographs, and ephemera.”

“So this is just a handful of the many costumes that Liberace had,” said Josef Diaz, curator for the exhibit. “Some of the more iconic pieces.”

Diaz recounted that Liberace would wear a Fabergé cape and suit and often emerge from a pink Fabergé egg.

Organizers didn’t have to go far to accumulate pieces for the exhibit. Diaz said most pieces were borrowed from the Liberace Foundation in Las Vegas. Displays at the museum highlight the performer’s efforts to encourage other artists who weren’t necessarily cultivated at that time in history.

“He often would encourage up-and-coming African American artists here in Las Vegas during a time where […] it was frowned upon,” said Diaz. “He also encouraged a lot of gay performers —inspired them — such as Elton John.”

The Liberace: Real and Beyond exhibit is on display through Dec. 31. Ticket information is available on the Nevada State Museum’s website.