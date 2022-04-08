LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and how it undermines protections for LGBTQ+ students and families will be the focus of an event Monday at The LGBTQ Center in Las Vegas.

Community leaders will gather at 11 a.m. to talk about the Florida law and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in signing the legislation. Laxalt is opposing U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The law makes it illegal for public school teachers in Florida to instruct students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Catherine Cortez Masto and her campaign are embracing the radical fringe of their party as they push an agenda to indoctrinate and sexualize children’s education for those as young as 5 years old,” said a statement from John Burke, communications director for Laxalt’s campaign. “She may think this is acceptable, but the vast majority of Nevadan parents soundly reject this, just as Governor DeSantis did when he signed this parental rights law for his state. Instead of having our campaign answer for this, Cortez Masto should be explaining to Nevada parents why she has cozied up to fringe elements of her own party who push transgenderism in kindergarten. “

The Center is at 401 S. Maryland Pkwy.