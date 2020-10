LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday is National Coming Out Day, and it is a day where the LGBTQ community can celebrate with their friends, family and allies.

Governor Sisolak also proclaimed Sunday as “Coming Out Day” across Nevada.

Equality Nevada hosted a grand opening at the Henderson Equality Center Sunday. The non-profit fights for LGBTQ civil rights and is fighting to change the state curriculum to include important LGBTQ figures in history.